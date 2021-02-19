Gulden Tops 1-Day Volume of $104,538.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $104,538.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.19 or 0.00431138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 536,042,952 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

