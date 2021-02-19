Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853,823 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

RODM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,535. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.

