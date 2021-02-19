HC Advisors LLC Increases Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,722,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLDX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 22,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,016. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

