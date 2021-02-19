HC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,126 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $71.52. 7,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

