Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.66

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Several analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

