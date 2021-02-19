Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Down 9.1%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares fell 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 252,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 102,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.41 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.