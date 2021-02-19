Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $136.68 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $136,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $10,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 142,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

