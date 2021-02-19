Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496,010 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.26% of Ball worth $80,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,134,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 950.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 336,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

