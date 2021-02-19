Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 116,334 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,334 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $55,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 589,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 737,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after buying an additional 347,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

NYSE:HLT opened at $114.96 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

