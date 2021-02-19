iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Swarthmore Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.