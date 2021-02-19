ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% to $2.6-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.75 EPS.

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,839. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.43.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

