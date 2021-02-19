Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $325.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

