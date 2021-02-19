Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in CVS Health by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 339,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.