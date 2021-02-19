JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $8.10. JMP Group shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 253,818 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other JMP Group news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 13,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,899 shares of company stock worth $98,572. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

