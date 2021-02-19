Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.14. Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 157,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

