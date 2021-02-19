K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $171.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

