K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 15,300 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

