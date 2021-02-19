KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KDI Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.7% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 383,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,235,000 after acquiring an additional 706,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 105,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,824. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,955 shares of company stock worth $72,428,394. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

