Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,368. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

