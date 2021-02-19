Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

