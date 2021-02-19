Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $74.51. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,153. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

