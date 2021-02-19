Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $85.39. 11,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

