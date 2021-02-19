Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. 56,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,913. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

