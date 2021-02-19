Kendall Capital Management Has $280,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $592.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

