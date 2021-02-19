Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,806,450.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$46,750.00.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.45. 37,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,091. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.84 million and a P/E ratio of 22.20. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.27.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

