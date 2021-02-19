Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €199.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €199.00 ($234.12) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOW3. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €181.75 ($213.82).

ETR VOW3 traded up €7.48 ($8.80) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €168.86 ($198.66). 2,359,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.23. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €174.40 ($205.18). The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

