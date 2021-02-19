Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.64

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.64 and last traded at $159.18, with a volume of 1702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average is $134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.