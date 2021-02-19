LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Position Raised by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. 5,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,260. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

