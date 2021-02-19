Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 44,437 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,516 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2,009.1% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,435. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

