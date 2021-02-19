Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,730 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.43. 1,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $238.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

