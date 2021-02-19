Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,165 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.69. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

