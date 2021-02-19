Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,105. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.