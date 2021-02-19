Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.52. 36,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,324. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

