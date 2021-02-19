Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$1,414,193.22 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,750. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.58 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.59.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.