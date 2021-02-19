Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

NYSE PG opened at $129.53 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $318.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

