Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 120.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $337.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.10 and a 200 day moving average of $334.59. The stock has a market cap of $336.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.