Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.83. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

