McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

