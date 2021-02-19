Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $5.80. Mmtec shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 146,734 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

