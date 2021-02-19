MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,084. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

