MV Capital Management Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $714,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,061. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

