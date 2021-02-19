MV Capital Management Inc. Has $34.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,931 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $66.61. 40,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

