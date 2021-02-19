MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,458. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.10 and its 200 day moving average is $240.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

