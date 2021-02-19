New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,494 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 8.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.47% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $147,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,609. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $199.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

