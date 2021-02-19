New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $166.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.17 million and the lowest is $166.00 million. New Relic reported sales of $159.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $661.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $720.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,894 shares of company stock worth $4,235,425. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in New Relic by 717.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.56. 9,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,550. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

