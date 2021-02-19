New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 116,794 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Texas Instruments worth $369,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 879,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,290,000 after purchasing an additional 92,628 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $177.82. 152,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,510. The company has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

