NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after acquiring an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NKE stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.61. 146,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

