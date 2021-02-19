Nord/LB Reiterates €210.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €179.38 ($211.03).

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock traded down €9.40 ($11.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €188.90 ($222.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €269.90 ($317.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €203.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

