NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,673,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,498,000 after purchasing an additional 818,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $443.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

