Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.89. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 289,901 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

